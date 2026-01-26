PFRDA sets up panel for Strategic Asset Allocation & Risk Governance

New Delhi: Pension fund regulator PFRDA has set up a nine-member committee of investment experts on Strategic Asset Allocation & Risk Governance (SAARG) to review and modernise the investment framework under the National Pension System (NPS).

The panel is chaired by Narayan Ramachandran, former country head and CEO of Morgan Stanley India, and will undertake a comprehensive review of existing NPS investment guidelines.

It will benchmark these norms against global pension systems and assess them in the context of India’s evolving investment ecosystem.

The objective is to strengthen the NPS investment architecture to support long-term retirement wealth creation, enhance diversification, improve risk management practices and expand subscriber choice, the PFRDA said in a statement.

The committee’s mandate includes examining strategic asset allocation frameworks, reviewing and introducing asset classes, performance measurement and accountability mechanisms, asset-liability management practices, valuation standards for alternative investments, portfolio stability and liquidity measures, governance structures and intermediary architecture, and the integration of sustainability considerations into investment decisions.

Other members of the panel include former whole-time member Ananth Narayan, Motilal Oswal co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal, DSP Mutual Fund MD and CEO Kalpen Parekh, and First Global founder and CMD Devina Mehra. The committee has nine months to submit its recommendations. Agencies