PFC’s Parminder Chopra conferred with ‘Finance Leader of Year’ Award

Mumbai: Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and CMD (Addl. Charge), has been conferred with the “Finance Leader of the Year” Award. This prestigious accolade was presented during the Felicitation Ceremony of the ‘ET Prime Women Leadership Awards’ (ETPWLA) 2023, held in Mumbai.

The “Finance Leader of the Year” award celebrates Chopra’s exceptional contributions to the finance industry, she served as an inspiring role model for aspiring finance professionals. Her outstanding achievements in financial management, strategic decision-making, and driving organisational growth have left an indelible mark on the world of finance.

ETPWLA, India’s most prestigious awards programme for women leaders, honours eminent personalities from India Inc. and beyond, recognising their achievements in overcoming challenges, promoting diversity and inclusion, and reshaping the landscape of women in leadership across industries. Chopra emerged as a deserving winner, as determined by a distinguished jury panel headed by Naina Lal Kidwai and other renowned jurors, following a rigorous shortlisting and evaluation

process.