PFC signs three MoAs related to ‘Healthcare’ & ‘Skill Development’

The Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a Maharatna Company and India’s leading NBFC in power sector, has signed three different Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre (MNJ), Hyderabad, The Kalgidhar Society (TKS), Baru Sahib, Sirmaur, HP and the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) to provide Healthcare Services and Skill Development Training as part of its CSR initiative.

The first MoA with “MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre” (MNJ) was for ‘Supply, Installation and Commissioning of 64 Slice Computed Tomography Scanner to be placed at MNJ.

The purpose of the second MoA with “The Kalgidhar Society” (TKS) was ‘Upgradation of Healthcare Services and providing Equipment for Free Community Kitchen at the Kalgidhar Society.

The third MoA with “Power Sector Skill Council” (PSSC) relates to providing Skill Development Training to 1000 nos. of persons belonging to underprivileged sections of the society in the States of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The purpose of Skill Development Programme is to provide trained manpower at the field level for implementation of ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ (RDSS) rolled out by Govt. of India.

All the MoUs were signed in the presence of Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), M Prabhakar Das, CGM (CSR), other senior PFC officials and other senior representatives from PSSC, TKS, and MNJ. Senior Officials from PSSC, TKS , MNJ & PFC were present during the event.

As India’s leading public sector enterprise and a responsible corporate, PFC is committed to ensuring overall development of the society by extending financial support to various developmental initiatives in the areas of Health, Education and Skill Development.