PFC signs MoU worth `2.37 lakh cr with 20 cos in clean energy space

Goa/ New Delhi: As part of its plan to position itself as the focal funding agency for energy transition, the Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), executed various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) of more than Rs 2.37 Lakh crore with 20 companies both in public and private sector.

These MoU were signed with Solar, Wind Power, Green Hydrogen, Battery Storage, Electric Vehicle companies as well as the manufacturers of green energy equipment among others in the clean energy space.

Adani, Greenco, ReNew, Continuum, Avaada, JBM Auto, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, Rajasthan Renewable Energy were some of the companies with whom PFC signed the MoU.

The MoU were exchanged in the presence of Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) & CMD (Addl. Charge), PFC, Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects) and Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) at an event held on the side lines of G20 summit in Goa.