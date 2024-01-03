PFC signs MoU with Gujarat for power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a Maharatna CPSE and the country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat (GoG) worth Rs 25,000 crore on January 3, 2024.

The chief objective of this MoU is to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state’s generation, transmission, and distribution projects.

The MoU has been signed by PFC CMD Parminder Chopra and IAS, MD (GUVNL) Jai Prakash Shivhare in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of Health & Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary SJ Haider, Principal Secretary (Energy & Petrochemicals Department) Mamta Verma, PFC Executive Director (Projects) RK Chaturvedi and other senior officials of PFC, GUVNL and other power utilities.