PFC Q2 PAT rises 14% to `4,370 cr

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) declared the consolidated and standalone financial results for first half and second quarter of current fiscal.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

The company registered 14 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) from Rs 12,610 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 14,397 crore for H1FY25.

The Net worth of PFC (including non-controlling interest) increased by 17 per cent from Rs 1,23,703 crore as on September 30, 2023 to Rs 1,45,158 croer as on September 30, 2024.

The Loan Asset Book grew 13 per cent from Rs 9,23,724 crore as on September 30, 2023 to 10,39,472 crore as on September 30, 2024.

Owing to concentrated resolution efforts, consolidated Net NPA has reached its lowest level at 0.80 per cent in H1FY25 as compared to 0.98 per cent in H1FY24.

Gross NPA also declined significantly by 78 bps from 3.40 per cent in H1FY24 to 2.62 per cent in H1FY25.

Standalone Financial Highlights

The company registered highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs 4,370 crore in Q2FY25, an increase of 14 per cent from Rs 3,847 crore in Q2FY24.

For the first half of FY25, PFC delivered PAT of Rs 8,088 crore, an increase of 18 per cent from Rs 6,854 crore in the first half of FY24.

The company’s loan asset book grew 10 per cent from Rs 4,49,458 crore as on September 30, 2023 to Rs 4,93,363 crore as on September 30, 2024.

PFC continues to maintain healthy capital adequacy levels quarter after quarter.

CRAR as on September 30, 2024 is at 24.38 per cent, with Tier 1 capital at 22.29 per cent.

The company’s net worth increase by 15 per cent from Rs 74,445 crore as on September 30, 2023 to Rs 85,924 crore as on September 30, 2024

In Q2FY25, PFC successfully reached resolution in Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd of Rs 2,376 crore.

Gross NPA ratio reaches below 3 per cent and is at 2.71 per cent for the first half of FY25 against 3.67 per cent for the first half of FY24.

Net NPA Ratio also saw a significant reduction of 28 bps from the first half of FY24 and is at its lowest level at 0.72 per cent.

PFC is the first Indian PSU to successfully secure the largest-ever foreign currency term loan deal amounting to $1.265 bn in Q2FY25.