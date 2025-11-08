PFC net profit rises 9% to Rs7,834.39 cr in September qtr

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,834.39 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, aided by higher revenues.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 7,214.90 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

PFC’s total income grew 12 per cent to Rs 28,901.22 crore from Rs 25,754.73 crore a year earlier.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.65 per share, taking the cumulative interim dividend for FY26 to Rs 7.35 per share. The record date for the dividend has been set as November 26, 2025.

For the first half of FY26, PFC’s consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 17 per cent to Rs 16,816 crore, compared with Rs 14,397 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated net worth grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,66,821 crore, while the loan asset book expanded 10 per cent to Rs 11,43,369 crore.

Asset quality showed marked improvement, with net NPA falling to 0.30 per cent from 0.80 per cent a year ago and gross NPA declining to 1.45 per cent from 2.62 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the company reported half-yearly PAT of Rs 8,963 crore, up from Rs 8,088 crore a year earlier, driven by a 23 per cent increase in net interest income.

The loan book grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,61,209 crore, while the renewable energy loan portfolio surged 32 per cent to Rs 84,679 crore.

PFC said it continues to maintain a strong capital position, with a Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 21.62 per cent and Tier 1 capital at 19.89 per cent, comfortably above regulatory norms.

The company’s net worth rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 97,525 crore, while its net NPA ratio of 0.37 per cent marked the lowest level in a decade.