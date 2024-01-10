PFC & NEDO collaborate to promote energy efficient technologies for sustainable future

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), announces a strategic collaboration with Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), pioneer agency for promoting environmental, energy and industrial technology innovation. Together, PFC & NEDO aim to disseminate the outcome of the demonstration project on “Micro Sub-station with Power Voltage Transformer”. This project is aimed at realizing environment friendly power supply in the areas with undeveloped distribution network, which is being implemented between Nissin Electric Company Limited (NISSIN) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

This is in continuation with the partnership entered by PFC on the side lines of G20 summit at Goa in July, 2023 with Asia Transition Finance Study Group (ATFSG). ATFSG is an initiative under the Asia Energy Transition Initiative (AETI) by Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) for promoting sustainable transition finance for Asian Countries.

The collaborative initiative between PFC and NEDO and Japanese stakeholders represents a significant leap towards creating environmentally friendly power supplies in areas with undeveloped distribution networks.

On this occasion, a letter of Intent was exchanged between Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC and Naohiko Yokoshima, President, NEDO in the presence of Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects), Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) and other seniors Officials from NEDO, Embassy of Japan in India, PFC, JBIC, NISSIN, TPDDL and SEI Trading.