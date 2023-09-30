PFC Consulting transfers two transmission project SPVs to Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi: ‘PFC Consulting Limited’, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited has transferred two transmission projects specific Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) namely ‘Ananthpuram Kurnool Transmission Limited’ and ‘Bhadla III Transmission Limited’ to ‘Power Grid Corporation of India Limited’ (PGCIL).

The SPVs were transferred in the presence of Manoj Rana, CEO, PFCCL, Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director (TBCB), PGCIL & other Senior Officials of PFC Consulting Limited & Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of Transmission Service Provider for establishment of transmission system in line with Guidelines notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The SPV ‘Ananthpuram Kurnool Transmission Limited’ was incorporated for establishment of ‘Transmission System for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthpuram (Ananthapur) (2500 MW) and Kurnool (1000 MW), Andhra Pradesh’.

The SPV ‘Bhadla III Transmission Limited’ was incorporated for establishment of ‘Transmission System for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part B1’.