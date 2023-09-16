PFC bags ‘Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar’ for implementation of official language

New Delhi: PFC Receives ‘Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar’ for outstanding performance in implementation of official language. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar’ (3rd Position) in the ‘A’ category for the year 2022-23. This award endorses PFC’s unwavering dedication to promoting the use of the official language and fostering linguistic diversity.

The award ceremony, a highlight of the Hindi Day celebration held on September 14, 2023, in Pune, Maharashtra, coincided with the Third All-India Official Language Conference. The award was presented to Parminder Chopra by esteemed dignitaries, including the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Minister of State for Home

Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, and Minister of State for Health, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) PFC, also attended the event, reaffirming the organisation’s dedication to promoting and nurturing India’s official languages.