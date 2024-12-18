‘PE/VCs invested $4 bn in Nov’
new delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment is working on a scheme to provide various benefits like social security to gig and platform workers in the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Addressing the CII Global Economic Policy Forum, Union labour secretary Sumita Dawra said: “We are putting together the scheme for the gig and platform economy workers because there is no traditional employer-employee relationship defined for the gig and platform workers but we need to bring social security coverage for them so that they can be more productive and support the economy.
Next Story