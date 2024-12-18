‘PE/VCs invested $4 bn in Nov’

new delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment is working on a scheme to provide various benefits like social security to gig and platform workers in the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Addressing the CII Global Economic Policy Forum, Union labour secretary Sumita Dawra said: “We are putting together the scheme for the gig and platform economy workers because there is no traditional employer-employee relationship defined for the gig and platform workers but we need to bring social security coverage for them so that they can be more productive and support the economy.