Petronet reports PAT of Rs 806 cr in Q2

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Ltd reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 806 crore for Q2 FY26 against Rs 851 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 848 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,083 crore, down from Rs 1,136 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 1,140 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, the Dahej terminal processed 211 TBTU of LNG, slightly higher than 207 TBTU in the June quarter but lower than 225 TBTU a year earlier. Overall, the company processed 228 TBTU of LNG in Q2, against 220 TBTU in the previous quarter and 239 TBTU in the same period last year.

For the half year ended September 2025, the Dahej terminal handled 418 TBTU of LNG, compared with 473 TBTU in the corresponding period last year. The total LNG processed during the half year stood at 449 TBTU, down from 501 TBTU a year ago.

Petronet reported a half-yearly PBT of Rs 2,219 crore and a PAT of Rs 1,656 crore, against Rs 2,660 crore and Rs 1,989 crore, respectively, in the same period last year.

In view of the financial performance, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.