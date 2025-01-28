Petronet reports PAT of `2,856 crore in April-Dec FY25

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Ltd has delivered a stellar financial and operational performance, setting new records for the nine months ending December 31, 2024. The company reported the highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) for the period, showcasing its operational efficiency and strategic focus.

The PBT surged to Rs 3,829 crore as against Rs 3,761 crore in corresponding nine months of FY24, while the PAT rose to Rs 2,856 crore as against Rs 2,799 crore in corresponding period of FY24, reflecting the company’s robust profitability.

Operational Highlights: Record-breaking volumes

Petronet’s operational achievements were led by the Dahej Terminal, which set a record with a volume throughput of 686 TBTU during the nine months, contributing to the company’s all-time high overall volume throughput of 729 TBTU. This represents a 6 per cent growth compared to the 685 TBTU achieved during the same period last year. The Kochi Terminal also demonstrated notable performance, processing a record 43 TBTU during the period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Dahej Terminal processed 213 TBTU of LNG, marginally lower than the 218 TBTU recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and 225 TBTU in the preceding quarter. Overall, Petronet processed 228 TBTU of LNG in the current quarter, down slightly from 232 TBTU in the same quarter last year and 239 TBTU in the previous quarter.

Financial Analysis: Sustained strength amid volume fluctuations

Despite the slight decline in quarterly volumes, the company maintained strong financial performance. For Q3 FY25, PBT stood at Rs 1,169 crore, compared to Rs 1,597 crore in Q3 FY24 and Rs 1,140 crore in Q2 FY25.

Similarly, PAT for the quarter was Rs 867 crore, down from Rs 1,191 crore in Q3 FY24 but slightly higher than Rs 848 crore in the previous quarter.

The slight dip in quarterly volumes reflects seasonal variations and market dynamics, yet the company’s ability to sustain profitability showcases its operational resilience and cost management.

Comparative Growth: Nine-Month Analysis

Over the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the Dahej Terminal processed 686 TBTU, up from 646 TBTU in the corresponding period last year, highlighting an approximate 6 per cent growth. The overall LNG volume throughput of 729 TBTU is another significant improvement over the 685 TBTU recorded in the previous year.

This consistent growth is attributed to the higher capacity utilization at the Dahej Terminal, coupled with efficiency improvements and effective navigation of market challenges.

The Kochi Terminal’s increasing contribution also reflects the company’s focus on expanding its operational base.

Strategic Outlook: Sustaining Momentum

Petronet LNG’s record-breaking financial and operational milestones underline its commitment to excellence and adaptability. While quarterly fluctuations in volumes were observed, the company’s nine-month performance demonstrates its ability to achieve sustained growth.

This success is a result of strategic capacity optimization, operational efficiency, and a focus on leveraging its infrastructure to meet growing demand. Looking ahead, Petronet LNG appears well-positioned to continue driving growth while capitalising on emerging opportunities in the LNG sector.