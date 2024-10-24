Petronet reports highest ever PBT and PAT in the current half year (H1, FY 2024-25) of Rs 2,660 Cr and Rs 1,989 Cr respectively

During the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 225 TBTU of LNG as against 210 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 30th September 2023 and 248 TBTU during the previous quarter ended 30th June 2024. The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 239 TBTUs, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding and previous quarters, which stood at 223 TBTUs and 262 TBTUs respectively.

During the half year ended 30th September 2024 (current half year), Dahej terminal processed the highest ever 473 TBTUs of LNG as against 428 TBTUs during the corresponding half year ended 30th September 2023. The highest ever overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current half year was 501 TBTUs,s, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding half year, which stood at 453 TBTUs.

The Company has reported PBT of Rs 1,140 Cr in the current quarter, as against Rs 1,102 Crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 1,520 Cr in the previous quarter. The PAT of the current quarter was reported at Rs 848 Cr as against the PAT of the corresponding and previous quarters of Rs 818 Cr and Rs 1,142 Cr respectively.

During the current half year, the Company has reported the highest ever PBT, of Rs 2,660 Cr as against the PBT of the corresponding half year of Rs 2,164 Cr. The PAT of the current half year stood at Rs 1,989 Cr as against the Rs 1,608 Cr in the corresponding half year.

Considering the performance, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7/- per share.

The robust financial performance of the current quarter and half year was achieved due to efficiency in operations and higher capacity utilization of the Dahej Terminal.