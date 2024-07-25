Petronet Q1 net profit jumps 40% on higher gas volumes

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent jump in its first quarter net profit as peak summer season demand led to increased imports.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,100.76 crore in April-June - first quarter of current fiscal - compared with Rs 787.73 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 13,415.13 crore.

On a media call, Petronet managing director & CEO Akshay Kumar Singh said the company processed the highest-ever quarterly volume of 262 trillion British thermal unit in April-June, 14 per cent higher than the year-ago period and 12 per cent more than 234 TBTUs processed in the preceding quarter.

“This year due to the very harsh summer, demand for gas from the power sector soared. The power sector consumed 20 million standard cubic meters per day as against 4-5 mmscmd in off-peak season,” he said.

Petronet’s mainstay Dahej import facility in Gujarat saw capacity utilisation soar to 109 per cent in the quarter, as against 97 per cent in the preceding quarter and 96 per cent in the year-ago period.

Singh said Dahej processed the highest-ever gas of 248 TBTU as against 217 TBTUS a year back and 219 TBTU in the January-March period.

The Dahej facility recorded the highest-ever single-day sendout of 3.15 TBTU, equivalent to one full shipload of 1,38,000 cubic meters capacity,

he said.