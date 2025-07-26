Petronet posts PAT of `851 cr in Q1

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Ltd reported a standalone PAT of Rs 851 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 against Rs 1,070 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,142 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company’s profit before tax for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 1,136 crore, as against Rs 1,446 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,520 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the current quarter ended June 30, 2025, Dahej terminal processed 207 TBTU of LNG as against 189 TBTU during the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 248 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024. Overall, Petronet processed 220 TBTU of LNG across all terminals in Q1 FY26, as against 205 TBTU in the previous quarter and 262 TBTU handled in Q1 FY25.

In a major milestone, Petronet’s net worth crossed the Rs 20,000 crore mark for the first time, reaching Rs 20,233 crore as of June 30, 2025, against Rs 19,382 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Petronet attributed the higher throughput and resilient financial performance to a combination of stable LNG prices, improved capacity utilization, and enhanced operational efficiency.

The company said it remains focused on driving value through efficiency and leveraging market conditions to maintain its leadership in India’s LNG import and regasification sector.