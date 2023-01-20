Petronet posts PAT of `1,181 crore in Dec quarter

New Delhi: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Dahej terminal processed 154 TBTU of LNG as against 182 TBTU during the previous quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 196 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2021. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 167 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the previous and corresponding quarters, which stood at 192 TBTU and 208 TBTU respectively.

During the current nine months ended December 31, 2022, Dahej terminal processed 532 TBTU of LNG as against 615 TBTU processed during the corresponding nine months ended December 31, 2021. The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current nine months was 567 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding nine months, which stood at 657 TBTU.

The Company has reported highest ever PBT of Rs 1,586 crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 994 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,533 crore in the corresponding quarter. The PAT of the current quarter is reported at Rs 1,181 crore as against the PAT of the previous and corresponding quarters of Rs 744 crore and Rs 1,144 crore respectively.

The Company has reported highest ever turnover of Rs 46,025 crore in the current nine months as against Rs 32,008 crore in the corresponding nine months, registering a growth of 44 per cent. The Company has reported highest ever PBT and PAT of Rs 3,517 crore and 2,626 crore in the current nine months as against Rs 3,489 crore and Rs 2,602 crore respectively in the corresponding nine months.

Due to foreign exchange volatility, the lease liability has an accounting impact of foreign exchange loss amounting to Rs 60 crore in the current quarter, as per the provisions of the relevant Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

The Company was able to achieve robust financial results despite high LNG prices, owing to optimisation in its

operation. Mpost