Petronet LNG reports PAT of Rs 1,191 crore for December quarter of current fiscal

New Delhi: Petronet LNG reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,597 crore in the Q3 of current fiscal, as against Rs 1,586 crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 1,102 crore in the previous quarter.

The profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 of current fiscal was reported at Rs 1,191 crore as against the PAT for the corresponding and previous quarters of Rs 1,181 crore and Rs 818 crore respectively.

During the current nine months, the company has reported highest ever PBT of Rs 3,761 crore as against the PBT for corresponding nine months of Rs 3,517 crore.

The PAT for the current nine months stood at Rs 2,799 crore as against Rs 2,626 crore in the corresponding nine months.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 218 TBTU of LNG as against 154 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 210 TBTU during the previous quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 232 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding and previous quarters, which stood at 167 TBTU and 223 TBTU respectively.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2023, Dahej terminal processed 646 TBTU of LNG as against 532 TBTU during the corresponding nine months ended December 31, 2022.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current nine months was 685 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding nine months, which stood at 567 TBTU.

The robust financial performance of the current quarter and nine months was achieved due to efficiency in operations and higher capacity utilization of the Dahej

Terminal.