Petronet LNG Ltd reports PAT of Rs 848 crore in Dec quarter of FY26

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Limited on Thursday reported its financial and operational results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

The company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,144 crore in the December quarter, higher than Rs 1,083 crore in the preceding September quarter but slightly lower than Rs 1,169 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 848 crore, compared with Rs 806 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 867 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the nine-month period, PBT declined to Rs 3,363 crore from Rs 3,829 crore in the same period a year ago. PAT for the nine months stood at Rs 2,505 crore, down from Rs 2,856 crore in the corresponding period.

The company said the strong quarterly performance was driven by operational efficiencies and higher capacity utilisation.

During the December quarter, the Dahej terminal processed 214 TBTU of LNG, up from 211 TBTU in the previous quarter and 213 TBTU in the year-ago quarter. Total LNG volume processed by the company during the quarter rose to 233 TBTU from 228 TBTU in both the preceding and corresponding quarters.

For the nine months, Dahej processed 632 TBTU of LNG compared with 686 TBTU a year earlier, while overall LNG volumes stood at 682 TBTU against 729 TBTU in the corresponding period.