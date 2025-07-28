Petronet LNG announces successful conclusion of its maiden Analyst Meet

NEW DELHI: Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) on Monday announced the successful conclusion of its scheduled maiden Analyst Meet on July 28, 2025 at New Delhi.

Organised by ICICI Securities for Petronet LNG Ltd, the engagement provided an opportunity for the organisation to interact with key analysts from the financial community.

“PLL is pleased to interact with the analysts and fund managers for the first time and it gives us immense satisfaction, having such an insightful discussions,” said Saurav Mitra, Director (Finance) & CFO, Petronet LNG Ltd. “Such interactions are invaluable for us as it gives a platform to share our strategic vision and operational performance with the investing community, reinforcing our commitment to growth and transparency”

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Petronet LNG Ltd reaffirms that no unpublished price-sensitive information was shared during the aforementioned conference. Mpost