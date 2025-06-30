PESB recommends T S C Bosh for post of Director (Projects), REC Limited

New Delhi: The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended T S C Bosh for the post of Director (Projects) at REC Ld.

Bosh is presently serving as Executive Director and CEO of REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Ltd. A seasoned professional in the power sector, he brings over 30 years of comprehensive experience in project execution, consultancy services, and power infrastructure development.

His recommendation by the PESB follows a rigorous selection process and reflects his outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and proven track record in driving complex infrastructure projects in India’s evolving energy landscape.