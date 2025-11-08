PESB recommends Deepak Gupta as next GAIL CMD

New Delhi: The government headhunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Deepak Gupta as the next chairman and managing director of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd.

Gupta, currently serving as Director (Projects) at GAIL, is set to succeed Sandeep Kumar Gupta, who is scheduled to retire in February 2026.

PESB, in a notice on its website, said it interviewed a dozen applicants on November 6, following which it recommended Deepak Gupta for the top job at GAIL. Once anti-corruption bodies - CVC and CBI - clear his name, the recommendation will go to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, for approval.

Among the 12 candidates that PESB interviewed are GAIL Director (Business Development) Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Indraprastha Gas Ltd Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Director (Finance) Anuj Jain and Engineers India Ltd (EIL) Director (Commercial) Atul Gupta.

Gupta, a mechanical engineer from the erstwhile Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU), will have a tenure of three years till his superannuation at the end of February 2029.

Current incumbent Sandeep Kumar Gupta, who previously was Director (Finance) in

IOC, retires on February 28, 2026.