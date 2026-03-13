PESB recommends Anupam Misra as CMD of Hindustan Copper Limited

New Delhi: The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on Thursday recommended Anupam Misra for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL).

Misra is currently serving as Director (Marketing) at The Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd. The recommendation was made during a PESB selection meeting held on March 12 for the top post in the Schedule ‘A’ public sector enterprise.

According to the board’s minutes, several candidates were interviewed for the position, including Nagesh Shenoy, Executive Director at HCL; Umesh Singh, Executive Director (Mining) at HCL’s corporate centre; Binod Kumar Gupta, Executive Director (Mining) at HCL’s Kolkata office, & Rakesh Tumane, Director (Finance) at MOIL Ltd.

The proposal for Mishra’s appointment will now be sent to Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for final approval. Agencies