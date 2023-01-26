Peerless Hospital, B K Roy Research Centre to launch S K Roy Institute of Oncology Services

New Delhi: Peerless Hospital & B K Roy Research Centre, a renowned multispecialty Hospital in Eastern India is in the process of launching the S K Roy Institute of Oncology Services (SRIOS). Providing holistic healthcare for cancer patients, SRIOS will be a state-of-the-art facility with all the specialty departments and multiple cancer screening programs to help in early detection of the disease.

Part of the Peerless Group – an Indian business conglomerate, Peerless Hospital is one of the oldest Hospitals on E M Bypass, Kolkata. The Hospital has been serving patients with passion and dedication for almost 30 years. Being at the forefront of Covid treatment and vaccination, the hospital serves almost 3 lakh patients a year across all departments. As part of a group-wide transformation program, Peerless Hospital has taken several steps to provide world-class facilities to serve patients in the years to come.

Peerless Hospital management has decided to enhance its services as a premier multispecialty hospital in the city of Kolkata. The services currently provided by the hospital, for the cancer patients are fragmented and requires help from other institutions, particularly when any patient requires radiotherapy. To address this, Peerless has set up SRIOS which will have the following departments: Surgical oncology, Radiation oncology, Medical oncology, Well-run day-care centre, Research department, Preventive oncology, Pain and palliative care, Multi-specialty back up, Nuclear medicine (PET -CT scan).

Besides making provision for treatment of cancer patients, SRIOS will also provide facilities to detect early cancer by a variety of cancer screening programs. For example, this will include breast screening by mammography and cervical smear for cervical cancer screening program for female patients. Physical examination of oral cavity, chest X-ray, Endoscopic examination, Ultrasonography, certain blood tests may also constitute various screening programs.

Commenting on the initiative, Jayanta Roy – Managing Director of the Peerless Group said, “The healthcare sector will provide immense opportunities for us. As a leading hospital in Kolkata, we are excited to be part of that opportunity, and in that process, serve hundreds of thousands of patients. Peerless has always been associated with ‘trust’ and ‘credibility’, and we will continue to build on that foundation through our initiatives in Peerless Hospital.”