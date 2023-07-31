Peerless General Finance & Investment Company granted the license of NBFC-ICC

The Peerless General Finance and Investment Company (PGFI) has been granted the license of a Non-Banking Financial Company- Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), that replaces the Residuary Non-Banking Finance Company (RNBC) license.

Before Covid, their annual growth rate of revenue for the entire group used to be around six per cent. During Financial Year 2023, the growth rate has been shifted to 22 per cent. Moreover, according to the company, their profitability has also grown significantly last year.

“Our subsidiary businesses put together have seen a profit growth of 117 per cent over the previous year. For the first time ever, all the subsidiaries were profitable last year. Peerless Hospital has achieved the highest ever revenue and profit in its history during FY 23. Admittedly, the strong post Covid economic recovery has helped the company achieve such stellar performance,” the company stated on Monday.

It was also shared that the Peerless General Finance and Investment Company Limited has been recognised as one of the top 20 Financial service providers in the country. It has also achieved the first rank in East India and Kolkata Multispeciality Hospitals in various specialities in the All-India Critical Care Hospital Ranking survey 2023.

Furthermore, they are planning to launch a 15-floor retail-commercial-residential real estate project called Trium, which has been conceptualised by a design firm from Thailand in Rajarhat. This project will be of about 6 lakh square feet in area.

They have also initiated work on the expansion plan of Peerless Hospital. This expansion will increase their capacity from 400 beds to about 750 to 800 beds. The project will have a comprehensive Oncology block in memory of Late S K Roy.