Peak power demand in June may not touch projected 229 GW mark

New Delhi: Peak power demand is unlikely to touch or cross 229 GW in summer this year due to unseasonal rains and the after-effects of cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the country, say industry experts.

Industry experts said that the unseasonal rains have affected the demand and brought down temperatures during summer, resulting in fewer use of cooling appliances like air conditioners which guzzle power. The experts said that the peak power demand in the country is unlikely to touch or cross 229 GW level as projected by the Central Electricity Authority due to the impact of unseasonal rains and the cyclone.

The power ministry in March had said that according to the Central Electricity Authority estimates the peak electricity demand was expected to be 229 GW during April-June when the power demand is the highest in the country.

But experts say that monsoon will be active in the entire country by July and the seasonal rains would again result in lowering the demand for power. The peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched all-time record high of 223.23 GW on June 9, 2023. Thereafter it came down to 219.30 GW on June 10 and further to 206.66 GW on June 11.

The highest supply in a day again rose to 218.67 GW on June 12 but dipped to 215.35 GW on June 13 and 214.58 GW on June 14. The peak power demand met remained ever lower at 210.90 GW on June 15. It was 211.96 GW on June 16.

However, the power ministry has been taking steps to avoid any power shortage in the country.

The ministry asked all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023 to June 15, 2023 to meet any unprecedented rise in demand and consumption of electricity in the country. The timeline has been further extended by three and a half months till September 30, 2023. The ministry had also asked the domestic coal-based thermal power plants to import coal for blending to avoid any shortfall of the dry fuel.