Peak power demand hovering near projected 235 GW this month amid severe heat wave

New Delhi: India’s peak power demand is hovering near the projected 235 GW level in May, following excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers amid severe heat waves in the country.

According to the power ministry data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in the day has already reached 233 GW on May 6 compared to 221.42 GW recorded a year ago.

Earlier in the month, the power ministry estimated that the power demand would peak at 235 GW during the daytime, and 225 GW during evening hours in May; and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours in June 2024.

Last week, the peak power supply touched 229.57 GW on May 18, while it was around 226 GW on May 15, 16

and 17.

The peak supply was 229.77 GW on May 4, and interestingly the highest supply in a day crossed the 221.42 GW, recorded in May last year, on May 2 this year.

The industry experts opined that power demand would increase further due to the increase in the intensity of heat in May, as the Southwest Monsoon, which brings relief from the scorching heat in summer, is likely to hit the Kerala coast on June 1 every year.

Moreover, the Southwest Monsoon covers almost the entire country and reaches Delhi by the end of June, experts said, adding that therefore, power demand would remain steady and high next month also.

Earlier in March this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had projected that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year, with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

From March to May, the above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of the country, except northeast India, the western Himalayan region, the southwest peninsula and the west coast, it stated.

According to the IMD report on Monday, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 43 to 47 degrees Celsius in most places in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and in many parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh; in some parts of East Madhya Pradesh

and Gujarat.

The temperature varied in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidharbha, in isolated pockets of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and plans of Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is very likely in many/most pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan; in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Northwest Madhya Pradesh during May 20 to 24.