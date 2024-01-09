PE investments in real estate dip 26% to $2.65bn in Apr-Dec: Report

New Delhi: Private equity investments in real estate fell 26 per cent annually to $2.65 billion in April-December period of this fiscal as foreign and domestic investors were cautious amid global uncertainties, according to Anarock.

The private equity (PE) inflow stood at $3.6 billion in the year-ago period. Out of the total PE inflow, 84 per cent was in the form of equity, while the remaining in debt, Anarock Capital said in its report FLUX.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Anarock Capital, said, the share of foreign investors in total PE inflow has increased to 86 per cent as compared to 79 per cent in the year-ago period.

“Domestic investment shares decreased to 14 per cent of the total capital inflows into Indian real estate in the April-December period of FY24,” he said. Inflow from domestic investors fell to $360 million in the first 9 months of this fiscal compared to $717 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Anarock said PE investments declined as foreign and domestic investors reported lower activity.

Activity from foreign investors remained subdued for most of this period due to global geopolitical uncertainties and a high interest rate environment, it added.

“Domestic AIFs have seen lower activity levels as their favoured asset class ‘residential real estate debt ‘ witnessed lower demand for high-cost funds,” Agarwal said.