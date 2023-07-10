PE inflows plunge 61% to $6.1 bn in Jan-June, lowest since 2020

Mumbai: Continuing global macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical headwinds, along with tight credit markets, pulled down private equity investments into the country by 61 per cent in the first half of 2023 to $6.1 billion, according to a report.

The value is the lowest in the January-June period since 2020, shows data collated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary and one of the world’s largest financial markets data and insights providers.

Despite the funding winter in the space, startups continued to attract the largest share of private equity capital, which in absolute terms was a steep 69 per cent decline year-on-year.

However, in volume terms, PE deals jumped 53 per cent on a sequential basis to 300 transactions and rose 0.8 per cent in value terms on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $2.6 billion.

Given the record amount of $13.7 billion raised by India-based PE funds in 2022, there is substantial capital waiting to be deployed.

Internet-specific companies, including computer software and utilities, continued to attract maximum PE investment with $2.04 billion in the reporting period.

While in value terms the inflows into the online space fell 68.8 per cent, the number of deals declined to 188 from 262 a year ago. As a result, computer software segment saw a massive 80.8 per cent year-on-year drop, followed by transportation, which received 48.3 per cent less capital.

On the other hand, financial services saw a much higher fall at 83.2 per cent, while consumer-related companies saw the funding tap drying up by 80.7 per cent. However, the industrial/energy sector saw inflows jumping 354 per cent.