Paytm lauches ‘Total Balance Check’ feature for UPI-linked bank accounts

new delhi: Paytm has introduced a ‘Total Balance Check’ feature for its app users with multiple bank accounts, enabling users to view their total bank account balance in one place.

Earlier, account holders had to check the balance of each bank account separately and manually calculate the total. With this new feature, Paytm ‘securely fetches individual bank balances after UPI PIN verification and instantly displays the total balance upfront, making fund management simpler and faster’, the company said on Wednesday.

The service is available to users who have linked their bank accounts for UPI on the Paytm app.

“With Total Balance View, users....can effortlessly check both total and individual bank balances. This makes it easier to track expenses, plan spends, manage savings, and make informed financial decisions,” it added.