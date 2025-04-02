Paul John Visitor Centre wins Global Whisky Award

Goa/New Delhi: The Paul John Visitor Centre in Goa has been named “Global Winner – Visitor Attraction of the Year” at the Icons of Whisky 2025, part of the World Whiskies Awards. This recognition places it among the world’s top whisky destinations, highlighting its role in whisky tourism and education. The awards, presented on March 27, honour the finest whisky brands, experiences, and innovations worldwide. The Paul John Visitor Centre’s win reinforces India’s growing presence in the global whisky industry.

Paul P. John, Chairman of Paul John Whisky, said the award was a proud moment for both the brand and India’s whisky community. “Our Visitor Centre was created to offer an immersive experience in whisky-making. Being recognised on this global stage is a testament to our passion and craftsmanship,” he said.

Located in Goa, the Paul John Visitor Centre offers guided tours, tastings, and insights into whisky production. Since opening, it has attracted whisky enthusiasts from around the world, blending tradition with innovation.

The Icons of Whisky Awards, established in 2007, recognise excellence in the industry, judged by an expert panel of distillers and whisky specialists. Paul John Whisky, produced by John Distilleries, has won over 320 international awards, cementing its status as one of Asia’s most acclaimed single malt brands.