‘Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in FY25’

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle dispatches in India from factories to dealers stood at 43,01,848 units in FY25, a growth of 2 per cent over FY24, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

The dispatches from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to dealers stood at 42,18,750 units in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

For the month of March, passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,81,358 units, an increase of 4 per cent over 3,68,090 units in March 2024.

EV registrations rise 17 percent

Electric vehicle registrations in the country increased 17 percent to 19.7 lakh units last fiscal driven by various government policy interventions and new model launches, SIAM said.

Total electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the country reached 1.97 million units in FY25 against 1.68 million units in FY2023-24, posting a growth of 17 percent.

Electric passenger vehicle registrations crossed 1 lakh units last fiscal, registering a growth of 18 percent compared to the previous year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Registration of electric-two wheelers grew by 21 percent to 11.5 lakh units last fiscal, it added.