Partner with Bharat, subscribe to future: India

Davos: From a new address here, once occupied by the iconic Piano Bar, Team India has a clear message written all over the snow-laden alleys of this ski resort town — Partner with Bharat and subscribe to the future.

The underlying message of the India Pavilion on the main promenade of Davos, which also houses pavilions for various states, is also being broadcast loud and clear by industry partners.

The apex industry chamber CII, in its pavilion, has a similar message: Partner India Inc, subscribe to a reliable future.

As the city gets ready for the five-day talkfest starting Monday, several IT majors from India have also decked up their own pavilions and lounges, and the common theme for them is AI.

There is even an AI lounge, in addition to tea and coffee stalls set up by them.

Wipro and TCS have their lounges facing each other on the opposite sides of the promenade, while Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra are not far off.

Wipro is pitching for AI and beyond, while TCS says it is embedding AI in every service it delivers.

Over 100 Indian CEOs are in the town, along with a large government delegation.

There are pavilions of various state governments as well, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala

and Telangana.

Senior Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi and K Rammohan Naidu, are expected to participate and also hold bilateral meetings, while chief ministers such as Devendra Fadnavis, N Chandra Babu Naidu, Mohan Yadav, Hemant Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma, will showcase their respective states for prospective investors.

Though US President Donald Trump is the talk of the town as the biggest star for the meeting, India is also generating a lot of interest.

Overall, more than 3,000 global leaders are attending the 56th annual meeting in Davos.