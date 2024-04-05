Partho Banerjee appointed as new SEO, Marketing and Sales at MSI

New Delhi: Maruti Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced the appointment of Partho Banerjee as the new Senior Executive Officer (SEO) - Marketing and Sales of the company, effective from April 1, 2024. Banerjee will succeed Shashank Srivastava for the role. Banerjee an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, has been an integral part of the Maruti Suzuki family for over 30 years. Throughout his tenure, he has held numerous key positions and has been instrumental in spearheading innovative projects and strategies. His contributions include the successful incubation & launch of company’s premium NEXA sales & service channel, as well as leading the charge in revamping our dealer development strategies. In his recent role, Banerjee was at helm of the Maruti Suzuki Service vertical, where he was known for driving customer-focused digital transformation initiatives, significantly enhancing our service experience.

