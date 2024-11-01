Partha Pratim Sengupta assumes charge as Bandhan Bank MD & CEO

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank announced that Partha Pratim Sengupta has taken charge as MD & CEO of the Bank, effective Friday. Sengupta has successfully led large businesses with a proven expertise in various domains including business, credit, and technology. A seasoned banking professional with nearly 40 years of experience, Sengupta has led large-scale operations across diverse geographies. From 2020 to 2022, he was the MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, where he successfully transformed the business across various verticals. He has spent over three decades in key roles at the SBI, including being the DMD & Chief Credit Officer. He has also held Non-Executive Director roles with YES Bank, ARCIL, Universal Sompo, and Unity Small Finance Bank.