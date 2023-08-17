Parminder Chopra takes over as CMD of PFC

Parminder Chopra has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) by Govt. of India w.e.f. August 14, 2023. Previously, she was holding the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), and Director (Finance). With this, Chopra becomes the first woman to lead India’s largest NBFC, PFC. During her term as Director (Finance), she spearheaded the Finance Division, leading to highest Net Profit, highest Net worth and lowest NPA levels. Such robust financial performance has also facilitated PFC getting the highest status of “Maharatna