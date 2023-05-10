Parminder Chopra set to become 1st woman Chairman & MD of PFC

Parminder Chopra is set to become the first woman Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) ltd., the largest NBFC in India. On Monday Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), recommended the name of Parminder Chopra to succeed as the next CMD of PFC. She has been with the company since 2005 and has been serving as the Director (Finance) and CFO since 2020, as well as a member of the board of directors. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant and MBA and has over 35 years of experience in power sector, including the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India and the Power Grid Corporation of India. In her new role as CMD, Parminder Chopra will be responsible for driving the strategic initiatives at PFC, spearheading its growth trajectory.