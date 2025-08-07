Parl panel recommends social security boost and industrial reforms

new delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a significant legislative moment as the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development, chaired by Basavaraj Bommai, tabled four Action Taken Reports covering the panel’s Seventh to Tenth Reports. Spanning the ministries of Labour and Employment, Textiles, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the reports outline reforms aimed at inclusive growth, industrial modernisation, and worker empowerment.

The Seventh Report on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) urged a review of wage ceilings and exemption limits under the ESI Scheme, alongside swift

implementation of a special panel’s proposals to expand coverage. Recommendations include mobile clinics in non‑notified districts, on‑site dispensaries, real‑time monitoring dashboards, and strengthened Hospital Development Committees.

The ministry has also been pressed to resolve staffing shortages in ESIS hospitals through quicker negotiations with states.

The Eighth Report on the jute industry flagged violations of the Jute Packaging Materials Act, 1987, by sugar mills, calling for tougher enforcement, penalties, and farmer‑led reforms. It urged a registry of jute farmers, elimination of fake seed stocks, and expansion of the National Jute Board’s mandate to allied fibres such as flax and hemp.

The Ninth and Tenth Reports on Skill Development propose completing District Skill Development Plans for 2025–26 by September 2025, with priority for aspirational districts. They stress aligning PMKVY 4.0 training schemes with market demand, operationalising Skill India International Centres, and enhancing monitoring of fund use and apprenticeships, particularly in the Northeast.

Collectively, the reports signal a shift towards evidence‑based governance, regulatory rigour, and bottom‑up innovation—seeking to strengthen social security, industrial policy, and skills infrastructure.