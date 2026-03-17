Parl panel asks MoSPI to ensure optimum use of funds, go for supplementary demands if needed

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has asked the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to ensure optimal use of allocated funds and seek supplementary grants if required.

In its report on Demands for Grants (2026–27), the panel noted that MoSPI received Rs 4,522.25 crore against its projected requirement of Rs 5,826.11 crore.

The ministry flagged that reduced funding could affect key schemes such as the Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS), including delays in IT infrastructure procurement, fieldwork mobilisation and training in the first half of 2026–27.

The committee warned that funding constraints may impact data granularity at sub-national levels and slow digital transformation of statistical systems. It noted higher projections were due to the revamp of SSS, preparations for the 8th Economic Census, and multiple surveys including PLFS, Household Income Survey and AIDIS, along with digital initiatives like the Data Innovation Lab.

While advising the ministry to continue planned programmes, the panel recommended seeking additional funds through supplementary demands if needed.

Emphasising the importance of data in policymaking, the committee suggested developing an integrated digital dashboard to provide standardised, verified and regularly updated data from ministries and agencies in a user-friendly format.

It also urged expediting the proposed National Child Survey under Mission Vatsalya in coordination with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with creating a child wellbeing dashboard and National Child Index. Engagement with states, panchayats and urban bodies was recommended for localised data collection.

The panel flagged issues in the MPLAD portal, recommending improvements for real-time tracking and smoother onboarding of implementing agencies. On project monitoring, it suggested a dynamic escalation matrix, with persistent project delays flagged to the Cabinet Secretariat or PMO for review under forums like PRAGATI.