Parl panel appreciates measures & initiatives taken by IIFCL

New Delhi: The Committee on Public Undertakings (2022-23) in its 19th Report presented to Lok Sabha on March 20, 2023 appreciated the measures and initiatives taken by IIFCL and looked forward to IIFCL, in playing the role of pioneer lender in financing infrastructure projects.

The Committee in its report also recommended certain measures for minimising the risk factors involved in long-term financing and catalysing the road sector development in India.

The committee inter-alia suggested reforms focusing on tripartite agreements, inclusion of pre-disbursement clauses in Common Lending Agreements (CLA) and outsourcing of termination payments to insurance company.

The report acknowledged that these measures will go a long way in improving and strengthening the functions of IIFCL.