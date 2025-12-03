Pantomath Group emerges as one of largest merchant bankers

Mumbai: Pantomath Group has emerged as one of India’s largest merchant bankers, driven by a strong run of IPOs in 2025. The firm’s league-table performance reflects rapid growth, and a solid record in capital-market execution.

In 2025, Pantomath led or co-led 11 IPOs across engineering, logistics, commercial services, food processing, and industrial manufacturing, with a combined issue size of over Rs 4,100 crore. Six of these were Sole-Lead mandates, underscoring strong client confidence in its advisory capabilities and distribution reach, while the rest were jointly managed.

Key offerings included Vidya Wires Ltd., Glottis Ltd., Dev Accelerator Ltd., Vikran Engineer-ing Ltd., and Regaal Resources Ltd., with issue sizes ranging from Rs 130 crore to more than Rs 850 crore, highlighting the firm’s ability to handle diverse and scalable mandates.

The Group’s rise in the league table stems from strong sector research, a strategy-led approach, and its proven ability to guide promoters on regulations, valuations, governance, and listing readiness.