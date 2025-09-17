Pantomath Group appoints Abhishek Gupta as MD and CCO

Mumbai: Pantomath Financial Services Group, a leading mid-market financial conglomerate, has appointed Abhishek Gupta as MD and Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With over 25 years of experience across financial services, retail, and telecom, Gupta is recognised for building brands, driving customer-focused growth, and leading marketing transformations. At Pantomath, he will oversee Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience for flagship entities including Pantomath Capital Advisors, The Wealth Company, and Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates. Earlier, he served as Director and CMO at Edelweiss Life Insurance and held senior leadership roles at Edelweiss Group, The MobileStore, and Bharti Retail.