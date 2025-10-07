Panel to be set up to monitor revised `5,940 cr Jharia fire plan

New Delhi: A committee will be set up to monitor the progress of implementation of Rs 5,940-crore revised master plan to deal with Jharia coalfield fire in Jharkhand and rehabilitation of affected families.

Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt has written a letter to the Jharkhand government in this regard.

“A monitoring committee under the co-chairmanship of the Secretary (Coal) and the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand is to be constituted by the Government of Jharkhand which would then meet on a regular basis to monitor the progress of implementation of the revised JMP (Jharia Master Plan), “ the letter read.

It further said that immediate priority is the strengthening of the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA).

The JMP for dealing with fire, subsidence and rehabilitation in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district was approved by the Centre in August 2009, with an implementation period of 10 years and a pre-implementation period of two years with an estimated investment of Rs 7,112.11 crore.

The plan expired in 2021.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the revised Jharia Master Plan (JMP) in June this year with total financial outlay of Rs 5,940.47 crore.

Coal mines in Jharia coalfield date back to 1916, when the first incident of fire was reported. Since then, a number of fires have occurred within the overburden debris.

The Coal Secretary further said the implementation of revised JMP was the key priority of the Centre as it would benefit the residents of Jharia immensely.

“I request your cooperation in ensuring that the plan can be implemented in its true letter and spirit at the earliest,” the Secretary said in the letter.

The revised plan stresses on sustainable livelihood generation for families being resettled under the plan. Targeted skill development programmes will be undertaken and income-generating opportunities will be created for the economic self-reliance of the rehabilitated families.

Moreover, a livelihood grant of Rs 1 lakh and access to credit support of up to Rs 3 lakh through an institutional credit pipeline will be extended to both legal title holder families and non-legal title holder families.

In addition, comprehensive infrastructure and essential amenities -- such as roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, schools, hospitals, skill development centres, community halls, and other common facilities -- are to be developed at the resettlement sites.

Prior to nationalisation, these mines were privately owned and operated with a profit-driven approach and mining methods were unscientific with least concern for safety, conservation and the environment. This practice has resulted in severe land degradation, subsidence, coal mine fires and other socio-environmental problems.

After nationalisation, a Polish team and Indian experts were appointed in 1978 for studying the Jharia coal fire predicament.

According to the investigation, 77 fires across 41 collieries of BCCL were identified. In 1996, the Centre set up a high-power committee under the chairmanship of the coal secretary to review the problems of fire and subsidence in Jharia coalfield.