Palash Srivastava takes Additional Charge as Managing Director, IIFCL

New Delhi: Palash Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director, IIFCL, has assumed additional charge as Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).The charge has been assigned by the Ministry of Finance, Govt of India, vide order dated July 2, 2025. As DMD IIFCL, he has played a pivotal role in deepening IIFCL’s strategic engagements across infrastructure financing, project development, and policy advisory. With nearly 30 years of experience, Srivastava has contributed extensively to the infrastructure ecosystem across sectors like transport, urban infrastructure, water, logistics, agri-warehousing, and renewable energy. An alumnus of MNIT Jaipur, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering & an MBA from RA Podar Institute of Management, Mumbai.