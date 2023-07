‘Pak set to become 4th biggest IMF debtor’

Islamabad: Debt-trapped Pakistan will become the fourth largest IMF borrower in the world after receiving a fresh loan of $3 billion in the next nine months under the standby arrangement reached with the global lender.

Pakistan, which is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1947, was on March 31, 2023, ranked fifth in the list of countries with the highest borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing the global lender’s data.

However, Pakistan will move to the fourth place in this list when it receives another $3 billion in the next nine months under the Stand-By Arrangement made with the Washington-based global lender on Thursday. The deal, which still needs to be approved by the IMF’S board, comes after an eight-month delay.

Earlier, in terms of loans from the IMF, Argentina ranked first with $46 billion, Egypt stood in second place with $18 billion, Ukraine came in third with $12.2 billion, Ecuador took the fourth spot with $8.2 billion, and Pakistan was at fifth position with $7.4 billion.

With loans from the global lender worth $10.4 billion, Pakistan will overtake Ecuador to become the world’s fourth-largest IMF borrower. Pakistan faces an acute balance of payments crisis because of the spillovers from the war in Ukraine and domestic challenges.

Despite a total of 93 countries owing it money, the IMF’s top 10 debtors, including Pakistan, still account for the lion’s share of 71.7 per cent of the outstanding balance of $155 billion.

Pakistan also holds the “title” of being the largest IMF borrower in the Asian region, according to the report.

Other Asian countries that borrowed from the IMF, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia (West Asia) and Mongolia, are far behind Pakistan in terms of taking loans from the global lender. According to IMF statistics, as of March 31 this year, the global lender had issued loans of $155 billion or $115.2 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) to balance the world’s financial position and support weak economies.