Pak govt’s debt swells to Rs 58.6 tn

Islamabad: The Pakistan government's total debt has increased 34.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 58.6 trillion at the end of April, according to the latest report by the country's central bank.

The increase was 2.6 per cent on a month-on-month basis, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The domestic debt amounted to Rs 36.5 trillion (62.3 per cent) while the external debt accounted for a 37.6 per cent share with Rs 22 trillion at the end of April.

On an annual basis, the increase in external debt remained 49.1 per cent, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed. There was no change in the external debt figure from a month ago. Within the domestic debt, the largest share was of the federal government bonds that represented almost Rs25 trillion worth of loans. Other major contributors to the domestic debt were short-term loans (Rs7.2 trillion) and unfunded debt (Rs2.9 trillion) that included money borrowed through National Savings Schemes.