Ozone Pharmaceuticals CMD launches his latest book 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life

New Delhi: SC Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, unveiled his much-awaited book 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on Thursday. Published by Notion Press, the book was officially released on August 27 across major e-commerce platforms, including Notionpress.com.

Drawing upon decades of entrepreneurial leadership and personal reflection, Sehgal distilled his philosophy that “to succeed you need strength, but to sustain success you need humility.” The work, positioned as much a guide for boardrooms as for life, encapsulates learnings gathered through experience, setbacks, and growth.

The launch was graced by Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, who attended as Chief Guest. Lauding the book, she said, “The outlook for any enterprise must be growth with service, not status. Power is best reflected in the way it serves people, not in the position it commands. This book is filled with quotable quotes that, when reread daily, offer new perspective. I hope Ozone grows by leaps and bounds, becomes synonymous with Make in India and Make for the World, and continues to generate employment, service, and pride for the nation.”

Sehgal described the work as “not prescriptions from a pedestal, but experiential learning.” He emphasized that the book is a humble attempt to provide readers with a compass to grow with discipline, service, and purpose.

From a modest beginning, Sehgal has steered Ozone Pharmaceuticals into one of India’s most respected pharma companies. With revenues poised to reach Rs 1,000 crore, Ozone today symbolizes the Make in India dream—Indian in heart, global in vision. That same ethos informs the book: success means responsibility to create lasting impact and legacy.