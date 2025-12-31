Oyo parent Prism files confidential IPO papers, eyes Rs 6,650 cr

New Delhi: Prism, the parent company of global travel tech firm Oyo, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) via the confidential pre-filing route, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The proposed IPO is expected to value the company at around $7–8 billion. The filing follows shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2025, to raise the amount through a fresh issue of equity shares, subject to regulatory clearances and market conditions.

Prism has submitted a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and stock exchanges for a main-board listing. The company is targeting a market debut in 2026, after reporting revenue growth and maintaining EBITDA profitability over the past year, sources said.

The company had earlier appointed ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citibank as book-running lead managers, and has since expanded the banking syndicate. Oyo first attempted a public listing in 2021, seeking Rs 8,430 crore at a $12 billion valuation, and updated its filings in 2023. Those plans were later shelved amid heightened global market

volatility.