Over 6.39 cr ITRs filed for FY23
Over 26.74 lakh people have filed their income tax returns on Monday until 1600 hrs, taking the total number of income tax return (ITR) filing for assessment year 2023-24 to 6.39 crore.
The last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends Monday midnight.
“6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 26.74 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 4 pm today (31st July),” the I-T department tweeted.
The I-T department asked filers to connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in if they need any assistance.
