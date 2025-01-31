Over 60-hr work week could have adverse health effects, notes Eco Survey citing studies

New Delhi: Amid a debate over 70-90-hour work week, the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Friday cited studies to state that spending over 60 hours a week on work could have adverse health effects.

The survey noted that spending long hours at one's desk is detrimental to mental well-being and individuals who spend 12 or more hours (per day) at a desk have distressed or struggling levels of mental well-being.

"While the hours spent at work are informally considered a measure of productivity, a previous study has documented adverse health effects when hours exceed 55-60 per week," the survey said, citing findings by Pega F, Nafradi B (2021) and 'A systematic analysis from the WHO/ILO Joint Estimates of the Work-related Burden of Disease and Injury'.

Citing data from a study done by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, the economic survey, said, "Spending long hours at one's desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being. Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk."

Citing the study, the survey said better lifestyle choices, workplace cultures and family relationships are associated with 2-3 fewer days lost per month at work.

Having poor relationships with managers and low (worst) pride and purpose at work are associated with the largest increases in the number of days one is unable to work, it said.

The survey, however, pointed out that multiple factors affect productivity stating that even in jobs with the best managerial relationships, about 5 days per month are lost "because workplace culture is but one factor (among several) in the determination of productivity (and mental well-being)".

Citing a study by WHO, the Survey said globally, about 12 billion days are lost annually due to depression and anxiety, amounting to a financial loss of USD 1 trillion.

"In rupee terms, this translates to about Rs 7,000 per day," it noted.

The take by the Economic Survey 2024-25 on work hour week comes weeks after Larsen & Toubro Ltd Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan sparked off a raging debate on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour a week, including on Sundays rather than sit at home.

He followed Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour workweek and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's "biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away)" remark if one spent more than eight hours at home.

However, Subrahmanyan drew criticism from some peers in the business community. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said longer working hours was a recipe for burnout and not success.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also asserted that focus should be on the quality of work and productivity rather than the amount of time spent working.

Similarly, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri stated that empowering employees to realise their potential and accomplish their jobs well was more important than the number of hours put in.

The work-life balance debate echoes a similar one in China where the so-called '996 culture' - the three digits describe a punishing schedule of 9 am to 9 pm six days a week - is being hotly debated.

Citing other studies, the economic survey noted that if India's economic ambitions are to be met, then immediate attention must be given to lifestyle choices that are often made during childhood and youth.

Furthermore, hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being and ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth, it added.

Commenting on the Survey, Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said it underscores the profound economic implications of not paying attention to the mental health crisis in corporate India.

"Fostering supportive workplace cultures not only promote healthier lifestyles, but also trickle down to a company’s bottom line," Shroff said.